Magnitude 3.4 quake strikes near Oakland: USGS

A map from the Los Angeles Times shows where a magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported in the Bay Area at 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2020.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Sunday at 11:43 a.m. Pacific time in San Leandro, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Castro Valley, Calif., less than a mile from Oakland, less than a mile from Ashland, Calif., and two miles from San Lorenzo, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

