Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Bakersfield

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported on July 20, 2020, at 3:01 p.m. 18 miles from Bakersfield, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon at 3:01 p.m. PDT 18 miles from Bakersfield, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake occurred 19 miles from the town of Arvin, 21 miles from Lamont, 27 miles from Tehachapi and 29 miles from Rosedale in Central California.

In the last 10 days, there had been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.