Magnitude-3.6 earthquake recorded near Porterville in Central California

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake was reported at 5:46 a.m. Sunday 63 miles from Porterville, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 63 miles from Ridgecrest, 63 miles from Lindsay, 65 miles from Exeter and 68 miles from Farmersville.

In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

