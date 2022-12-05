A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon.

The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage, however, the quake could be felt in San Francisco, Berkeley, and Santa Cruz.

KTLA’s interactive radar page includes a map of recent earthquake activity in California. Tap on the “layers” icon.