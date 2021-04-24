Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits near San Jose in NorCal

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday three miles from San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred six miles from Morgan Hill, 11 miles from Alum Rock, 14 miles from Los Gatos and 15 miles from Campbell.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.