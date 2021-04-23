Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Ukiah in NorCal

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported 4:18 a.m. Friday 26 miles from Ukiah, Calif. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported 4:18 a.m. Friday 26 miles from Ukiah, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 41 miles from Clearlake, Calif.; 59 miles from Red Bluff, Calif.; 60 miles from Healdsburg, and 60 miles from Chico.

In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.