Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocks inland San Diego County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 struck near Palomar Observatory in north San Diego County Sunday morning, according to United States Geological Survey. (USGS)

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled an inland region of San Diego County on Sunday morning.

The quake hit at 9:46 a.m. near Palomar Observatory, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A dispatcher with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said shaking was felt at the Valley Center substation, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

“There were 2 main jolts with a rapid shaking,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said on Twitter.

Residents in San Diego County and to the north in Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties reported shaking to the “Did You Feel It?” section of the USGS web site.