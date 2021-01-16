Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Prunedale

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake that was reported less than a mile from Prunedale on Jan. 16, 2021. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported at 8:01 p.m. Saturday less than a mile from Prunedale, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened seven miles from Watsonville, seven miles from Gilroy, eight miles from Salinas and nine miles from Hollister.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Tonight’s quake had a maximum intensity of VI, but most people felt a much lower intensity. I discuss the difference between magnitude and intensity in GTIhttps://t.co/lq55exfOUP — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 17, 2021