The location of a magnitude 4.4 earthquake that rattled the Sierra Nevada Mountains on April 5, 2020. (USGS)

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled the Sierra Nevada Mountains near the California border with Nevada Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 12:20 p.m. at a depth of 8 km and was centered about 8 miles from Aspen Springs, 9.8 miles from Toms Place and 10 miles from Mammoth Lakes.

The shaking was felt across Yosemite National Park, Death Valley and in Fresno, according to USGS.

Residents in the area reported feeling light to moderate shaking when the quake struck.