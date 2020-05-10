Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes the Imperial Valley

The location of a magnitude 4.5 earthquake Sunday afternoon near Brawley. (USGS)

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. Pacific time 26 miles from Brawley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 26 miles from Imperial, 28 miles from El Centro, 36 miles from Calexico and 40 miles from Alpine.

According to the USGS, weak shaking was felt in parts of San Diego, Oceanside and the Coachella Valley.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

