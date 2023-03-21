A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Ferndale, California on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reported the quake hit at 4:18 p.m. with a depth of about 10 miles.

The quake was centered about 4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale and 20 miles south and west of Eureka.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

California experiences dozens of earthquakes each week, most of which are minor. Earlier in the day Tuesday, a swarm of minor quakes shook the ground just north of Calistoga. The strongest was 2.7 magnitude.