Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits near Truckee in NorCal

A 4.7 magnitude quake that struck near Truckee on May 6, 2021, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled in northern California near the town of Truckee Thursday night around 9:35 p.m.

Over 6,000 people reported having felt the earthquake on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

An estimated 13,513 people were left without power in the nearby area, according to the PG&E outages map.

A magnitude 3.2 foreshock was also reported prior to the larger quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Famed seismologist Lucy Jones chimed in on Twitter about the earthquake’s magnitude and foreshock, saying that “foreshocks are main shocks that happen to have a very big aftershock. But they can often have smaller aftershocks as well.”

Jones also pointed out that the earthquake is near the same location of the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that hit in 1966.

The M4.7 north of Truckee is near the location of a M6 quake in 1966. Same strike-slip focal mechanism. And both events had M3 foreshocks. https://t.co/i2OJT9IPmd — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) May 7, 2021

The quake hit an area about 100 miles from Sacramento.