A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Monday morning.

The quake was reported at 3:21 a.m. 30 miles south of Eureka.

No damage was reported and the quake did not trigger a tsunami, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake’s epicenter was near Petrolia’s north coast, and nearly 400 people from Eureka to Mendocino reported feeling the quake.

Multiple aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the initial shock, including a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 6:04 a.m. just a few miles northwest of the initial epicenter.

Petrolia is located in Humboldt County, about 300 miles away from Sacramento and around 250 miles from San Francisco.