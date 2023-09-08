A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded in Northern California Friday morning.

The quake was recorded at 10:24 a.m. about 7.5 miles west-southwest of the community of Fall River Mills in Shasta County, at a depth of over nine miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The area is about 50 miles northeast of Redding, and about 290 miles north of Sacramento.

According to the USGS Felt Report, close to two hundred people had reported feeling shaking in the first half hour after the quake, with the majority of the reports coming from Shasta County, and a few reports from as far away as Chico and some communities in Oregon close to Medford.

No damages or injuries in connection with the quake have been reported yet.

USGS and state officials said the state’s earthquake warning system and MyShake smartphone application was activated due to the magnitude of the quake.

The system is activated when quakes are recorded that measure magnitude 4.5 and above.