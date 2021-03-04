Major NorCal health provider cancels 40K second dose appointments as it scrambles to find vaccine

A major Northern California health provider was scrambling Thursday to find enough COVID-19 vaccine to provide second doses for 40,000 people whose appointments were canceled and another 50,000 whose slots were in jeopardy.

Residents who went online to check the status of their scheduled appointments with Sutter Health said they discovered the cancellations on Wednesday. Some tried furiously and futilely to find another provider.

“The state was very clear in directing us that we must NOT hold any doses back for second doses, and we followed those instructions as we quickly stood up mass vaccination sites and got first dose shots in arms,” Sutter spokeswoman Amy Thoma Tan said in an email.

“We had been reassured for weeks that if we administered the first dose, the state would guarantee that we would receive the second dose allocation, and we haven’t so far.”

