Mammoth, Lake Tahoe ski resorts reopen lodgings after California lifts stay-home order

Mammoth and Lake Tahoe area ski resorts and mountain towns are reopening hotels and lodges to leisure visitors after California’s governor on Monday lifted statewide regional orders that had closed lodging to most travelers. The rollback coincides with fresh snow and good skiing and boarding conditions at Sierra resorts.

Mammoth Mountain and the Tahoe area had closed accommodations in early December after Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed regional stay-at-home orders that limited guests to essential travelers. Now that has changed as COVID-19 rules return to county oversight.

“Mammoth Mountain continues to operate for skiing and riding, and lodging and short-term rentals are now available with restrictions,” the resort’s website said Monday. The announcement also says Mono County still follows purple tier restrictions, which indicate a widespread COVID-19 risk. The state’s color-coded COVID risk system is outlined in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mammoth’s seasonal snowfall so far is 66 inches, with a base depth of 26 to 38 inches on the mountain.

