Thanks to fresh snowfall and cooler temperatures, Mammoth Mountain has announced it will open this Saturday – a full week before its original opening date.

The resort says it has received 6” of new snow this week and, with temperatures staying below freezing, it can keep the snowmaking equipment running “around the clock.”

The resort plans to have 2-3 lifts open Saturday serving 2-3 runs and a small terrain park.

“All operations will be based out of Main Lodge with no beginner terrain available at this time,” a resort spokesperson said in a news release.

Mammoth Mountain will be the first California ski area to open for the season.

Below is a list of other tentative opening dates (courtesy: onthesnow.com):

Mammoth Mountain – Nov. 5

Heavenly – Nov. 18

Snow Summit – Nov. 18

Northstar California – Nov. 18

Mountain High – Nov. 19

Palisades Tahoe – Nov. 22

Sugar Bowl Resort – Nov. 25

Soda Springs – Nov. 25

Bear Mountain – Dec. 1

Kirkwood – Dec. 2

Boreal Mountain Resort – Dec. 3

Tahoe Donner – Dec. 9

Mt. Baldy – Dec. 16

Ski China Peak – Dec. 16

Homewood Mountain Resort – Dec. 16

Dodge Ridge – Dec. 16

June Mountain – Dec. 17

Bear Valley – Dec. 17

Mt. Shasta Ski Park – Dec. 18

Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area – Dec. 24

Sierra-at-Tahoe – Dec. 25

Snow Valley – Dec. 25

Donner Ski Ranch – Feb. 1