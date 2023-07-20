A skier rides down a slope at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area as part of a July 4, 2023 promo. (Mammoth Mountain Ski Area)

Skiers and snowboarders will have an extra week to ride some powder at Mammoth Mountain after the resort announced it would be extending its summer season.

Mammoth’s Second Season was set to end at the end of July, but thanks to prolonged accumulation from California’s historic snowy season, that end date has been pushed back to Aug. 6.

Skiers ride down a slope at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in July 2023. (Mammoth Mountain Ski Area)

Mammoth experienced record-breaking snowfall this year, with 715 inches of accumulation at the main lodge — the highest recorded snowfall total in the resort’s 70-year history.

Skiing and snowboarding hours at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area are between 7:30 a.m. and noon daily.

Daily passes start at $69, and riders are encouraged to check the resort website for the most up-to-date terrain conditions.