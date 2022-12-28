An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts.

Mammoth Mountain is reporting 11-inches of fresh snow over the past 24 hours and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.

Tiny Appalachian Ski Mountain in North Carolina is reporting a base ranging from 94-124″.

“That could be just the beginning, with snow in the forecast every day into mid-January and some models calling for up to 25” of water over the next several weeks,” Mammoth Mountain said in a news release. “General rule of thumb is ten inches of snow to every inch of water.”

Also in California, Ski China Peak has received a colossal 28” of fresh powder since Monday.

Other California Ski Resort Snow Reports:

Bear Mountain = 24-36” Base

Boreal Mountain Resort = 75” Base

Heavenly = 20-55” Base

Kirkwood = 64” Base

Mountain High = 20-30” Base

Northstar California = 23-52” Base

Snow Valley = 18-36” Base