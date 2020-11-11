Mammoth Mountain set to open early after season’s 1st major snowfall

Mammoth Mountain will open on Friday — a day earlier than it had planned — on the strength of 12 inches of fresh snowfall that will allow five lifts to open earlier than usual.

The season’s first big snowfall, last weekend, dusted California winter resorts with up to 18 inches of powder, with many slopes due to open in coming days and weeks.

Mammoth spokesman Tim LeRoy said in a Tuesday release that the resort would open chairlifts 1, 2, 3, 6 and 11. He noted that individual lift tickets for the coming weekend are already sold out, but Ikon passes (which cost much more and cover more days) are still available.

In the San Bernardino Mountains, Snow Valley Mountain Resort reported 18 to 20 inches of snow, bolstered by snowmaking that began at 7 p.m. Sunday. So far, it hasn’t set an opening date.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.