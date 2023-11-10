Following a record-breaking winter with over 700 inches of snowfall last season, Mammoth Mountain is once again alive with activity as California’s ski season officially kicked off on Friday.

Mammoth Mountain’s 2022-23 winter season lasted into August thanks to an epic snowy season in the Eastern Sierra.

Now, less than 100 days after the close of the last ski season, the 2023-24 season is underway thanks to an early snowfall, favorable weather conditions and the ongoing snowmaking work of Mammoth Mountain staff.

A crowd of skiers gather at Mammoth Mountain for the beginning of the 2023-24 ski season on Nov. 10, 2023. (Mammoth Mountain)

This year, Mammoth Mountain says the skiing experience will be better than before, with improvements and enhancements for visitors. Among the updates, a new-and-improved chairlift known as Chair 16 is ready to make its debut.

The old lift was replaced with a new higher capacity detachable chairlift, which officials say will increase uphill capacity by up to 25% and reduce wait times at Canyon Lodge.

Skiers take a chairlift at Mammoth Mountain on the opening day of the 2023-24 ski season on Nov. 10, 2023. (Mammoth Mountain)

Additionally, Mammoth said it invested about $5.5 million to “expand, automate and maximize efficiency” of its snowmaking system.

“This continued investment in snowmaking and related systems allow Mammoth to provide an exceptional snow surface for skiers and snowboarders, particularly in the early season,” a spokesperson for Mammoth Mountain said.

Visitors can expect the following arrangements for the opening weekend:

All skiing and riding operations will be centered around Main Lodge — Canyon Lodge and The Mill will remain closed.

Mammoth Mountain will operate Broadway Express (1), the lower Panorama Gondola to McCoy, and Face Lift Express (3), offering access to Broadway, Saddle Bowl and Times Square for skiing and riding.

The Panorama Gondola will run to the summit for Scenic Rides exclusively on Fridays through Sundays. Chairlifts will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

There will be no beginner terrain available during this initial period.

Mammoth Unbound will feature a small terrain park on the rider’s right of lower Broadway.

As the season progresses, terrain expansion will continue to be based on snowfall and snowmaking, officials said. Visitors can are advised to ride with caution as “early season obstacles” will be present.

For more about opening day at Mammoth, click here.