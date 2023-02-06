Snow continues to pile up at California’s ski resorts at an impressive pace.

The latest storm dropped 16-24 inches of fresh powder at Mammoth Mountain this past weekend, pushing the season total to over 400 inches at the Main Lodge, resort officials announced Monday.

Mammoth Mountain receives an average of 400 inches of snow per season. The last time Mammoth surpassed 400” was during the 2018-2019 season when the Central Sierra resort received 492 inches.

The record is 668.5 inches (2010-2011).

Mt. Rose, a ski resort on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, currently has the deepest base depth in the nation with 259 inches of snow, according to onthesnow.com.

Skiers and snowboarders at Mammoth Mountain resort in California. Feb. 6, 2023 (Samantha Deleo/Mammoth Mountain)

Soda Springs and Boreal, both in California, are tied for second with 178 inches.

Ski resorts in California’s Central Sierra mountains typically close in April or May, depending on conditions.