Man admits to stealing wallet of firefighter who was battling wildfire in Santa Cruz County: Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly stole a Cal Fire firefighter’s wallet and used his credit card in Santa Cruz County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brian Johnson of Live Oak, admitted to using the stolen credit card and wrote an apology to the firefighter, KTLA sister station KRON reported.

Johnson has been arrested on suspicion of four felony counts, including grand theft, credit card theft, forgery, and possession of the stolen property.

When officials located Johnson, they found the clothing he was wearing in surveillance photos they had released, along with the items he purchased with the credit card.

The firefighter was battling the CZU Lightning Complex fires when the theft occurred last week.

He had returned to his work vehicle when he noticed his wallet was missing. Later, the firefighgter realized his entire bank account had been drained, KRON reported.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s sickening that one of our Fire Ground Commanders, while out taking care of business and directing firefighting crews, somebody entered his department vehicle and stole his wallet and drained his bank account,” a Cal Fire official said prior to the arrest.