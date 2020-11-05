Man armed with machete breaks Oceanside patrol car windshield, stabs police dog

A 43-year-old man armed with a machete broke the windshield of an Oceanside police patrol vehicle and stabbed a police dog Tuesday, authorities said.

The man also stabbed himself as police tried to detain him, officials said. The dog was expected to recover.

The attack started about 5 p.m. as an officer was driving in heavy traffic on College Drive, police spokesman Tom Bussey said in a release.

The man was yelling at the officer from across the street, and then approached the patrol car, swinging the machete in a stabbing motion. The man came closer and broke the officer’s windshield with the weapon, police said.

