A man from Rialto was arrested last week, accused of making thousands of non-emergency prank phone calls to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Luke Edward Dumas, 48, of Rialto, was arrested on July 22, after he was identified as the alleged source of the spam calls.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Dumas made as many as 7,000 spam calls to the Sheriff’s Department beginning in April using a blocked number. The calls were “annoying and harassing” staff, and preventing them from taking other calls, officials added.

An investigation was launched and Dumas was eventually identified as the suspected caller. On Saturday, he was taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

He awaits several charges related to the calls, as well as additional charges for resisting an officer and reckless driving.

The Sheriff’s Department also believes he may be responsible for other spam calls placed throughout the Inland Empire. Anyone with possible information related to the case is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters at 909-387-3727. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-782-7463.

Sheriff’s officials say emergency phone systems should only be used in the event of emergencies, and abuse of the phone systems hinders dispatchers’ ability to take other calls, slowing the emergency response.

“Spam calling law enforcement’s emergency phone systems and normal business phone systems could expose the public to prolonged wait times and further risk of danger,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Dumas has been released on bail, and his court date has yet to be set, according to arrest records.