Man arrested after shooting at teens who threw water balloons at his truck in Ridgecrest

Mark Shell, 63,and a firearm police say was recovered from his vehicle are seen in photos released by the Ridgecrest Police Department on Dec. 5, 2021.

A 63-year-old man was arrested after he fired at two teenagers who were throwing water balloons in Kern County on Saturday, authorities said.

The man was asleep in his pickup in Ridgecrest when the teens, aged 18 and 17, drove by and threw water balloons at his truck, police said.

While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again.

He pulled out a 12 gauge shotgun from the truck and fired at the driver’s door, causing damage to their vehicle and minor injuries to the driver, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office later found the man in a desert area and arrested him without incident.

Police described the suspect as a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

He could face charges including attempted murder, assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, KBAK-TV reported Monday.