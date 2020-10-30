Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing 3 people at Armenian rally in Fresno

Fresno police arrested Jaime Fonseca, 41, on Oct. 28, 2020. on suspicion of stabbing three demonstrators at a pro-Armenian rally.(Fresno Police Department)
Three people were stabbed after a pro-Armenian rally blocked street traffic for a short time in Fresno, police said.

Fresno police arrested Jaime Fonseca, 41, late Wednesday on suspicion of committing the non-fatal stabbings. Police said multiple witnesses took photos and videos of Fonseca’s vehicle license plate, which led to his quick apprehension.

The incident took place at the busy intersection of East Nees Avenue and North Blackstone Avenue in east Fresno near two large shopping malls about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

About 150 protesters, carrying Armenian flags and two large anti-Turkish banners, spread across half the intersection and stopped traffic.

