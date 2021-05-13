Man arrested after taking bags of chips from deliveryman at knife point, Fresno police say

A man suspected of holding up a deliveryman at knife point for bags of chips outside a 7-Eleven in Fresno early Thursday has been taken into custody, police said.

Fresno police officers arrived at the convenience store in the 2000 block of Tulare Street about 3:15 a.m. and were able to talk suspect Rosendo Garcia, 50, into throwing his knife into the dirt after a brief standoff, Police Lt. Robert Beckwith said.

The victim was delivering Frito-Lay chips from his truck when he heard rattling at the back doors. The doors opened, and Garcia was standing there, Beckwith said in a written summary of the incident.

Garcia allegedly started shouting at the victim and demanding chips, and told the man he’d kill him if he didn’t do it. Garcia then pulled out a straight-blade knife from his waistband and held it in front of the victim with the blade facing down, Beckwith said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.