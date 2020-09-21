Man arrested after trying to kidnap toddler from moving car outside Costco: San Diego deputies

Deputies arrested a man Saturday after they say he tried to kidnap a 2-year-old from a car in a North County Costco parking lot, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The incident happened as a woman, her fiance and their two small children were in their car backing out of a spot in the parking lot of Costco on Hacienda Drive in Vista around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A man, identified by deputies as 37-year-old Adam Glavinic, opened the back door of the car and tried to take the couple’s 2-year-old child, according to the department.

The parents got out of the car and confronted Glavinic. A crowd gathered and the confrontation between the father and Glavinic got physical, deputies said.

An off-duty sheriff’s employee and other witnesses intervened, separating the two until deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station got there.

Glavinic was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance, deputies said. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing.