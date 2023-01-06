A Los Angeles man faces a murder charge after he lit a recreational vehicle on fire in Exposition Park on Monday, killing its occupant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The body of Jerry Israel was found by firefighters at 11:20 p.m. after they had extinguished the RV fire at Browning Boulevard and Budlong Avenue, police said in a news release.

Detectives discovered that 46-year-old Danny Reece had argued with Israel in the hours before the fire, leading to Reece’s arrest for a misdemeanor, police said.

Jail records indicate that he was booked at 8:56 p.m., then released on his own recognizance.

Witnesses and video evidence indicated that Reece later lit the flame that killed Israel, police said.

Reece was arrested Tuesday when officers spotted him walking “a short distance from the crime scene,” and he is being held at the Inmate Reception Center in lieu of $2 million bail.

He was charged with one count of murder, police said.

No court date has been scheduled for the murder charge, though he is due to appear in Los Angeles Municipal Court on Jan. 23 for the misdemeanor charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Martin Mojarro and Joshua Byers at 213-486-6890.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.