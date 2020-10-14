Man arrested in fatal shooting believed to be 1st homicide in years at Death Valley National Park

Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in a shooting death that may be Death Valley National Park’s first murder in years.

Park officials said the shooting happened along the eastern edge of the park near the community of Amargosa Valley, Nev. The suspect is Zachary Salyer, a 34-year-old resident of Amargosa Valley, the National Park Service said.

The NPS reported that Salyer called the Nye County, Nev., sheriff’s office on Sunday at 7:15 a.m. to say that he had shot someone.

Salyer told authorities the victim was on a dry lake bed in Amargosa, the NPS said.

