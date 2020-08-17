Man arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old grocery store employee killed in NorCal Safeway parking lot

Police have arrested a man in the killing of a grocery store employee who was fatally shot in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Northern California supermarket where he worked.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday 18-year-old Nathan Garza was killed Sunday at noon in the bustling parking lot of a Safeway store in American Canyon.

Officers apprehended 23-year-old Chris Young shortly after the shooting after he was seen jumping fences and running through backyards.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle located a .45 caliber handgun, the same caliber handgun used in the Safeway shooting,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Young was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been booked into jail.

Detectives have not released a motive in the killing.

It was not immediately known if Young has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.