Man arrested in investigation of Sacramento pipe bomb blasts

A man was arrested for investigation of detonating two pipe bombs in Sacramento last week, police said.

The explosions occurred inside unoccupied vehicles in the South Oak Park on Jan. 23 and Jan. 28. No one was hurt.

Officers conducting a follow-up investigation subsequently located two “active pipe bombs” and evidence that another pipe bomb had been detonated in an intersection, police said in a statement Sunday.

Cody Wiggs, 23, was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.

Online inmate information early Monday showed Wiggs was being held for investigation of two felony counts of possession of a destructive device and misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon.

The jail record said Wiggs was ineligible for bail. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.