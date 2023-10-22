VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Visalia, California has won $10,000,000 after asking the clerk for help after unsure which scratchers game he wanted to buy, KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE said.

According to the California Lottery, Brent Young looked at the selection of scratchers inside Prince Food and Gas in Visalia. Young asked the clerk which game to buy.

“I was like just pick whichever one; I didn’t care,” said Young.

The clerk reached across the counter and handed Young a California 200X game.

Lottery officials say Young’s scratcher uncovered the top prize amount of $10,000,000.

“When I saw all those zeros, I was like ‘no way, this doesn’t happen to people like me,’” Young told the California Lottery. “It’s crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game. But he didn’t. He grabbed a winner.”

Lottery officials say Young decided to take the lump sum prize amount of $5.8 million, less federal taxes. Prince Food & Liquor won as well. The owner is collecting a $50,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket.