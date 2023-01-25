A man was killed after falling roughly 50 feet from top of a ship at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of S. Navy Way around 4:45 p.m., initially for a rescue operation. When firefighters arrived on scene, however, they found that the man had been gravely injured.

“Firefighters/Paramedics initiated resuscitative measures, but sadly, the man was beyond medical help,” LAFD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the man fell from the superstructure of the ship onto the deck below. The circumstances are under investigation.

The Los Angeles Port Police will be investigating the incident. The United States Coast Guard has also been informed.