Man dies after trying to rescue children who were swept down Central California river

A 28-year-old man is dead and an 8-year-old girl is in the hospital after they were pulled from the Kings River Wednesday, according to Reedley’s police and fire department.

Crews were called shortly after 7 p.m. to an area downstream from Reedley Beach, according to KTLA sister station KGPE in Fresno. The man jumped in to the river after when the young girl and two other children got into trouble in the water.

The Reedley Fire Department, with assistance from Fresno County Fire, rescued the man and girl from the water. The other children made it out of the river safely on their own.

“Medical aid was received from Reedley firefighters on scene, EMS arrived, and that patient was turned over to EMS and transported to a local hospital,” said Reedley Fire Batallion Chief Justin Watson. “A little bit later in the incident, we received information of a second victim with the description of their last known location, and after about one hour, we located that victim downstream of the Reedley Boat Launch.”

One witness, who did not provide his name, says he helped pull a little girl out of the water.

“I seen the girls yelling, and I know they were playing, but they were going under the bridge already, so I came running down the bridge, and I seen them get one girl out, and I was trying to catch up to the other little girl.”

The 8-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The identity of either person pulled from the water has not been released. The man who jumped into the water was not related to the other victims, according to KGPE.