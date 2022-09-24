A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday.

The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of Los Angeles, police said.

His name wasn’t immediately released and it wasn’t immediately clear where he was attacked.

The truck had well over a dozen bullet holes, according to photos from the scene.