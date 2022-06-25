The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Friday that an apartment fire was started by a man who was holding a baby hostage, allegedly with a knife to its throat.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in the North Highlands section of the city early on Friday morning. Upon arrival, deputies say the man started a fire in the apartment, KTLA sister station KTXL reported.

Metro Fire arrived on scene, but said the man was no longer holding the knife. Crew members rescued the baby, an older child, a woman and the suspect from the fire.

All four were alive, and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

The father has been placed in custody, officials said.

Metro Fire did confirm, however, that two dogs died in the fire.