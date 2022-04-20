A man who died after getting trapped inside a North County car wash was publicly identified Tuesday by San Diego County medical officials.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 56-year-old Rene Tactay Jaime, of Las Vegas, as the victim. Jaime was inside the self-operated Pearl Car Wash in Escondido late Friday when he exited his vehicle and became wedged between his vehicle and the facility’s equipment.

Another customer drove in and found Jaime unresponsive, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Paramedics transported Jaime to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man had told family members that he was heading to the store and the car wash, the medical examiner’s office says.