Man punches bar manager during argument over face masks in San Diego

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Face masks are seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

Face masks are seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

A man in a group of patrons who refused to wear face masks at a Pacific Beach bar sucker-punched a manager in an assault that was captured on video, according to the manager and police.

Bystander and surveillance videos show the assailant running up to a group scuffling in the outdoor seating area of 710 Beach Club about 7 p.m. Sept. 5 and throwing a single punch. The blow left the bar manager with a broken nose.

Tony Aversa told NBC 7 he greeted a man who asked to speak with a manager after the man and others in his party refused to wear masks, which are required under county health regulations unless patrons are eating or drinking.

“[The man] claimed our security guard had been rude — that was his initial complaint,” Aversa told the news station. “I was like, ‘I’d be happy to talk to you about it. I just need you to put a mask on. You’re literally within inches of my face right now.’”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter