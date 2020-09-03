Man sought in shooting of Sacramento sergeant is killed in standoff, police say

In a photo provided by the Sacramento Police Department, a patrol car shows damage from gunfire to one of its windows after a suspect, who had threatened suicide, fired on the vehicle Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Sacramento. Calif. Police said officers went to a home Tuesday night after 50-year-old Albert Wheeler’s family reported that he had a gun and was threatening to commit suicide. (Sacramento Police Department via AP)

A man wanted on suspicion of firing at a Sacramento police sergeant nearly a month ago has been shot and killed during a standoff with officers.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday that the man was 50-year-old Albert Wheeler.

Police had been looking for him after he was accused of firing several shots at a police sergeant on Aug. 4, then fleeing in a pickup truck.

Officers initially went to a home in the 1200 block of Rivera Drive last month after Wheeler’s family reported that he had a gun and was threatening to commit suicide, according to police.

When the officers spotted Wheeler driving a truck in the area, they tried to get him to pull over but he refused and led them on a chase through the neighborhood.

Police said he led the officers back to his house, where he fired several rounds at a sergeant who was there to check on Wheeler’s family.

“As Wheeler passed by the sergeant, he fired multiple rounds at the sergeant, striking his vehicle twice. Thankfully, no community members or officers were injured by the gunfire,” Sacramento police said in a news release.

Wheeler got away.

On Tuesday, detectives tracked him to a house a few miles from the initial encounter.

Police say after a three-hour standoff with negotiators, he ran out of the house with a handgun.

An officer fired several rounds, and Wheeler died at the scene.