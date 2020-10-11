Man stabs person to death during argument at central California restaurant: Police

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance at a Black Bear Diner in central California.

Robert Andrino, 34, is seen in a photo released by the Lodi Police Department.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Robert Andrino, got into an argument while eating together at the restaurant in Lodi Friday evening.

As the dispute escalated into a fight, witnesses said Andrino pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

A customer intervened and disarmed him before officers arrived to the scene.

The customer suffered a cut to his hand while taking the knife away from the suspect and was later treated at a hospital.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds inside the restaurant. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Andrino was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of murder.

Police say it’s unclear how Andrino and the victim knew each other and the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Officials did not provide the victim’s name, which is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.