28-year-old man struck by boat propeller drowns at South Lake Tahoe

A Northern California man drowned in Lake Tahoe after his leg apparently was struck by a rental boat propeller about a mile off the lake’s south shore.

South Lake Tahoe Police identified the victim of Monday’s accident as 28-year-old David Castorena of Napa, California.

He was not wearing a life vest when he apparently was trying to get into an inflatable tube tied to the boat and was struck by the propeller.

Rescue teams responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Monday that two people were in danger in the water a mile from the Lakeshore Marina.

Emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

“This is a tragic situation, and our hearts go out to Mr. Castorena’s family,” Lt. Shannon Laney said. “This incident also serves as a tragic reminder that boating safety is top priority on the water. Wear a life vest, refrain from drinking, and boat responsibly.”