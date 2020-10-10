Man suspected of hanging noose at Berkeley park is charged with hate crime

The Berkeley Police Department released this photo of a noose a man is suspected of tying in Berkeley on Oct. 9, 2020.

A man suspected of tying a noose to a tree branch in Berkeley’s marina has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hate crime.

Police said a person who works at the marina saw the man, later identified as Jaime Robledo-Espino tie a noose with some rope on Thursday.

When confronted about the noose, the employee said Robledo-Espino fastened it to a tree branch and fled the area.

The worker took a picture of the suspect and provided it to officers who later arrested him.

Robledo-Espino, 32, is being held in Alameda County jail on a misdemeanor terrorizing charge, which is considered a hate crime.

“The Berkeley Police Department takes great pride in keeping our community safe,” police said in a statement. “We appreciate the public’s support and are pleased that we were able to bring justice to those who wish to do harm to our community.”