Man suspected of hanging noose at Berkeley park is charged with hate crime

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Berkeley Police Department released this photo of a noose a man is suspected of tying in Berkeley on Oct. 9, 2020.

The Berkeley Police Department released this photo of a noose a man is suspected of tying in Berkeley on Oct. 9, 2020.

A man suspected of tying a noose to a tree branch in Berkeley’s marina has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hate crime.

Police said a person who works at the marina saw the man, later identified as Jaime Robledo-Espino tie a noose with some rope on Thursday.

When confronted about the noose, the employee said Robledo-Espino fastened it to a tree branch and fled the area.

The worker took a picture of the suspect and provided it to officers who later arrested him.

Robledo-Espino, 32, is being held in Alameda County jail on a misdemeanor terrorizing charge, which is considered a hate crime.

“The Berkeley Police Department takes great pride in keeping our community safe,” police said in a statement. “We appreciate the public’s support and are pleased that we were able to bring justice to those who wish to do harm to our community.”

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter