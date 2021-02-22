Man suspected of shooting Escondido police officer found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Hours after an Escondido police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence incident Monday, the suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m., officers called to the 1300 block of Morning View Drive for a reported domestic violence incident learned that a man had driven away from the home with a high-powered rifle, Escondido police said. About 15 minutes later, police stopped a driver matching the vehicle description in the area of Reidy Creek, south of Lincoln Avenue. The driver shot at the officers, striking one.

Anastasio Rosas Jr. (Escondido Police Department)

The wounded officer was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Authorities shut down several roads in their search for 27-year-old Anastasio Rosas Jr.

Around 7:45 a.m., police were called to a vacant apartment in the 700 block of West Lincoln, where Rosas had been spotted. Rosas was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

California Highway Patrol temporarily closed Centre City Parkway from El Norte Parkway to Mission Avenue, southbound Interstate 15 to eastbound state Route 78 and northbound Interstate 15 to eastbound state Route 78.