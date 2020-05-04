Breaking News
Don Shula, who led the 1972 Miami Dolphins to a perfect season, dies at 90
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Man wears KKK hood while shopping at Vons store in San Diego County

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man was spotted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood in a Vons in the San Diego County city of Santee on Saturday, igniting outrage from the mayor, the head of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego and others.

A corporate spokeswoman said grocery clerks repeatedly asked the shopper to remove the hood or leave the store, located on Mission Gorge Road.

A supervisor found the man once he was in a checkout line and asked him again to take off the hood or leave, said Melissa Hill, a spokeswoman for Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California.

The man removed the hood, purchased his items and left.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter