Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday, KTLA sister station KTXL repoted.

Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening to kill them.

Among the residents who had a gun pointed at them was a 4-year-old child.

Police said the man demanded a female resident leave with him, which she eventually did. The man, identified by police as 20-year-old Jonah Barkum, was later found in Fresno.

Sacramento police and authorities in Fresno worked together to arrest Barkum. Police said the victim was found along with Barkum and was uninjured.

Detectives recovered a gun during the investigation.

According to police, Barkum could face charges of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, criminal threats and child endangerment.