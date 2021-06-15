Many Californians continue to keep masks on even as state relaxes COVID-19 measures

For the first time in over a year, Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant in L.A. preps food for in-person dining on June 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Despite Tuesday’s massive reopening of the California economy and the loosening of COVID-19 rules that have been in place for more than a year, many people continued to wear masks in public, saying they felt it was better to be safe than sorry.

At Charlie’s Best Burgers in East Los Angeles, patrons and the staff treated California’s reopening day like any other.

The burger and Mexican food chain still required customers to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The restaurant marked three of its seven booths unusable and capped capacity at 20 customers.

“Right now, there are just too many unvaccinated people to not ask our customers to wear masks,” said restaurant general manager Jorge Jimenez, 35. “If you look at the area, it’s been hit hard by COVID-19. It doesn’t make sense right now to change.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.