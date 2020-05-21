Many Napa Valley restaurants reopen, customers seem to lack ‘confidence,’ one owner says

Restaurants slowly reopened in Napa for in-house dining on Wednesday, but some restaurateurs worried that customers might still be too afraid to come back.

Mauro Pando, owner of Grace’s Table in downtown Napa, began offering customers the opportunity to dine inside in the morning, but only six patrons wanted to be seated at a table. The restaurant is also doing takeout.

“Confidence is something we need to build in the community,” Pando said, wearing a mask and standing at the restaurant’s entrance. “It will be a slow return.”

To keep patrons six feet apart, he removed 17 tables and their chairs. They were loaded in the back of his navy blue pickup parked on the street.

