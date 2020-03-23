Marin County’s public health officer has coronavirus

Marin County’s public health officer Dr. Matt Willis speaks about his coronavirus diagnosis in a recorded video message from his home on March 23, 2020.

Marin County’s public health officer has tested positive for coronavirus infection and offered an urgent message to others in his community.

In a video message recorded Sunday night, Dr. Matt Willis announced that he tested positive for the virus that afternoon. Willis said he has been self-quarantined from his family since his symptoms first appeared late last week.

“My case is further proof that COVID-19 is with us,” said Willis. “While my symptoms are now mild, as most people’s will be, we also know that for many, especially our elders, this same illness can be life threatening.”

Willis’ source of exposure is currently unknown, because he has met with healthcare workers in the Bay Area.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.